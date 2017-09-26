The Collider Podcast: Episode 108 – ‘Kingsman’, Matthew Vaughn, DCEU, and ‘Star Wars 9’

0

This week on The Collider Podcast, we lead off with an improptu discussion of last year’s Assassin Creed movie before moving into a discussion of Kingsman: The Golden Circle and branching out into a larger conversation about director Matthew Vaughn‘s career. We then move on to the shifting shape of the DC Extended Universe before closing out with a discussion of J.J. Abrams taking the reins of Star Wars: Episode IX.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider Podcast below; click here for the previous episode (“TIFF 2017″); and click here to find us on iTunes. And if you like the podcast, please leave us a positive review on iTunes along with your hottest movie take. We’ll be sure to read it on the air and discuss it!

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.