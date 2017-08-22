The Collider Podcast: Episode 103 – ‘Logan Lucky’ and the Films of Steven Soderbergh

0

This week on The Collider Podcast, we’re talking about Logan Lucky and the films of Steven Soderbergh. We kick off our conversation with a spoiler-free discussion of Logan Lucky, why it works so well, how it compares to the Ocean’s movies, why it was a good film for Soderbegh to come out of “retirement” on, and much more. We then dive into Soderbergh’s filmography with a lengthy discussion of the Ocean’s movies, his diverse filmography, why he’s a unique filmmaker, and more. We then finish up with recommendations and a reader hot take.

Adam’s Recommendation: The Knick



Matt’s Recommendation: Schizopolis

