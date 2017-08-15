Facebook Messenger

The Collider Podcast: Episode 102 – Mailbag!

August 15, 2017

This week on The Collider Podcast, we’re doing a mailbag episode!  We answer your questions about the Bond franchise, Cinderella Man, clickbait, Leonardo DiCaprio‘s Oscar win, film commentaries, and much more!

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider Podcast below; click here for last week’s episode (“Detroit and The Dark Tower“); and click here to find us on iTunes. And if you like the podcast, please leave us a positive review on iTunes along with your hottest movie take. We’ll be sure to read it on the air and discuss it!

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.

