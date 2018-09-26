The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 162 – Mailbag, ‘Fantastic Beasts’, and ‘The Predator’

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re kicking things off with a mailbag where we answer questions about underrated actors, “workshoping” movies, the appeal of Tom Hanks, and more. Then we move on to a discussion of the backlash against Fantastic Beasts and author J.K. Rowling, and if it’s warranted to compare her to George Lucas and his Star Wars prequels. We then move into a discussion of Shane Black‘s The Predator, why it didn’t work, and we discuss the controversy surrounding the movie. Then we finish up with Recently Watched.

