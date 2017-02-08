The Collider Podcast: Episode 76 – Mailbag!

0

This week on The Collider Podcast, we’re answering your questions. We talk about the most influential TV series, movies stuck in development hell that we’d like to see finally get made, who’s on the “Mount Rushmore of Directors”, why Vinyl failed, categorizing “major and minor” work from a director, and much more.

