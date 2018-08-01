The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 154 – ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about Mission: Impossible – Fallout. We discuss the insane action, how the franchise has evolved, what makes this installment special, the genius of writer/director Christopher McQuarrie, Tom Cruise‘s current career trajectory, how Mission: Impossible compares to other franchises, and much more. We finish up with a new installment of Recently Watched.

