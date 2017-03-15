The Collider Podcast: Episode 80 – Television That’s Doing Something Different

0

This week on The Collider Podcast, we’re joined by TV editor Allison Keene to dive into some of the most interesting shows on television right now. During our conversation, we talk about Legion, Girls, The Americans, Homeland, The Last Man on Earth, The Good Place, the state of late night television, Hap and Leonard, and Review.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider Podcast below; click here for last week’s episode (“Oscars Recap, Get Out, and Logan“); and click here to find us on iTunes. And if you like the podcast, please leave us a positive review on iTunes. We’ll think you’re terrific!

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #TCP. To keep up to date with The Collider Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.