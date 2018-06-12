The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 146 – ‘Ocean’s 8’ and ‘Hereditary’

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about Ocean’s 8 and Hereditary. In the first part of the show, we discuss the new Ocean’s movie, why it works so well, why the criticisms against it are deeply flawed, why we want to see more films in this franchise and more. Then we shift gears to talk about Hereditary, with the first half of our discussion being spoiler-free before digging into the more specific and disturbing aspects of Ari Aster‘s horror film. We then finish up with a new installment of Recently Watched.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider Podcast below; click here for the previous episode (“The Art of the Trailer”); and click here to find us on iTunes.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider.com Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.