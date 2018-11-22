The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 171 – The State of the Oscar Race

0

This week on a bonus episode of The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about the state of the Oscar race. The guilds and the critics groups are about to chime in, but before they do, we break down where the race stands for Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Director, and Best Picture.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider.com Podcast below; click here for the previous episode (“Fantastic Beasts“); and click here to find us on iTunes.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider.com Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.