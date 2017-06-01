The Collider Podcast: Episode 90 – ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and Critics “Killing” Box Office

0

This week on The Collider Podcast, we’re talking about Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the Pirates franchise, why it’s run out of steam, where the new one fails to recreate the magic of Gore Verbinski‘s trilogy, and more. We also discuss the recent allegation that critics and Rotten Tomatoes are to blame for the poor box office of films like Pirates 5 and Baywatch.

