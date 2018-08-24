The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 157 – The Rom-Com Strikes Back

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about the return of the rom-com through the lens of three recent releases: Set It Up, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, and Crazy Rich Asians. We talk about why the rom-com died off, why these movies revitalize it, the unfair criticisms of the genre, how these movies build on what came before, what makes the unique, and much more. We then move into a mailbag to answer your questions before finishing up with Recently Watched.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider Podcast below; click here for the previous episode (“The Best Popular Film Oscar Debacle”); and click here to find us on iTunes.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider.com Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.