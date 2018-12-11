The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 174 – ‘Schindler’s List’

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about Schindler’s List. With the film’s re-release to mark the 25th anniversary, we discuss the film’s impact, its legacy, how it fits into Steven Spielberg‘s career, what we gleamed for our recent re-watches, why Matt takes issue with certain aspects of the film, and much more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

