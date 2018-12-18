The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 175 – The ‘Spider-Man’ Franchise

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about Spider-Man. We lead off talking about the latest movie in the franchise, the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse before discussing the history of the Spider-Man film franchise with the Sam Raimi trilogy, the Amazing Spider-Man reboot, and the character’s move to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We also discuss what Spider-Verse means for writer Phil Lord and producer Chris Miller. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider.com Podcast below; click here for the previous episode (“Schindler’s List“); and click here to find us on iTunes.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider.com Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.