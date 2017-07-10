The Collider Podcast: Episode 96 – ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

0

This week on The Collider Podcast, we’re talking about Spider-Man: Homecoming. We talk about why the film works so well, how it compares to to other Marvel movies as well as previous Spider-Man movies, why the Vulture is such a great villain, how Spidey might factor into Avengers: Infinity War, and much more.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider Podcast below; click here for last week’s episode (“Baby Driver and Okja“); and click here to find us on iTunes. And if you like the podcast, please leave us a positive review on iTunes along with your hottest movie take. We’ll be sure to read it on the air and discuss it!

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #TCP. To keep up to date with The Collider Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.

Adam’s Recommendation: Atlanta

Matt’s Recommendation: The Merry Gentleman

