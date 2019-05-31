The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 202 – ‘Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith’

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, our Star Wars prequels miniseries concludes with a look back at Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. During our conversation, we discuss how the film’s poor quality differs from the other prequels, why it lacks the payoffs it needs, the one scene we think is genuinely good, the problem with Palpatine, and much more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider.com Podcast below; click here for the previous non-miniseries episode (“Aladdin“); and click on the respective links to find us on iTunes and Spotify.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider.com Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.