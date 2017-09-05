The Collider Podcast: Episode 105 – Summer 2017 Post-Mortem

0

This week on The Collider Podcast, we’re taking a look back at the 2017 Summer Movie Season. Starting from May and going through August, we look at the films that were hits, those that flopped, the surprise success stories, and the disappointments. We also speculate at what’s ahead for various franchises, make a dig on Colin Trevorrow that’s now out of date, and more. We finish up with a few new reader hot takes.

