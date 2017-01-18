The Collider Podcast: Episode 74 – Sundance 2017 Preview and ‘Silence’

0

This week on The Collider Podcast, we’re covering two topics. In the first half of the show, we look ahead to the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. We talk about why Sundance is such a special festival and we each go through our five most-anticipated films playing at this year’s fest. After that, we move on to talk about Martin Scorsese’s Silence, how the film is being misunderstood, its struggle to find an audience, why Scorsese is such an impressive director, and more.

