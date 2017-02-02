The Collider Podcast: Episode 75 – Sundance 2017, ‘Split’, and M. Night Shyamalan

0

This week on The Collider Podcast, we look back at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, talk about our favorite films that played, and what kind of year it was compared to past Sundances. We also talk about Split (we do delve into spoilers on Split, so if you haven’t seen it yet, check it out and then come back and listen to this podcast), talk about M. Night Shyamalan‘s career, make an unexpected defense of The Village, and more.

