The Collider Podcast: Episode 125 – Sundance 2018 Roundup and Oscar Nominations

This week on The Collider Podcast, we’re covering two topics. First up, we look back at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, talk about how it was kind of a mediocre year for the fest, some of the standout movies, the disappointments, and more. Then we move on to talking about the Oscar nominations, the snubs, the surprises, and the state of the race. We finish up with a reader hot take regarding Lucky Number Slevin which leads us to just start talking about Josh Hartnett‘s career.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider Podcast below; click here for the previous episode (“2018 Preview”); and click here to find us on iTunes. And if you like the podcast, please leave us a positive review on iTunes along with your hottest movie take. We’ll be sure to read it on the air and discuss it!

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.

