The Collider Podcast: Episode 125 – Sundance 2018 Roundup and Oscar Nominations

0

This week on The Collider Podcast, we’re covering two topics. First up, we look back at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, talk about how it was kind of a mediocre year for the fest, some of the standout movies, the disappointments, and more. Then we move on to talking about the Oscar nominations, the snubs, the surprises, and the state of the race. We finish up with a reader hot take regarding Lucky Number Slevin which leads us to just start talking about Josh Hartnett‘s career.

