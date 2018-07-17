The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 152 – The ‘Mission: Impossible’ Franchise

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re looking at the Mission: Impossible franchise. Rather than do one massive episode when Mission: Impossible – Fallout is released next Friday, we decided to break the episode in two, and are doing the first part on the previous five features. We talk about the strengths and weaknesses of each film, how the series evolved, how we would rank the films in the franchise, and much more. We finish up with a new installment of Recently Watched.

