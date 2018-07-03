The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 150 – ‘The Office’

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re doing another flashback episode, and this time we’re talking about the U.S. version of The Office. We talk about why the show has endured, how it evolved and changed over the course of nine seasons, the ups and downs of the Jim/Pam relationship, why Michael Scott works and why Andy Bernard doesn’t, what we’d like to see from a reboot, and much more. We then finish up with a new installment of recently watched.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider Podcast below; click here for the previous episode (“Westworld Season 2″); and click here to find us on iTunes.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider.com Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.