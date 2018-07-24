The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 153 – The Quietest Comic-Con

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about the 2018 San Diego Comic-Con. We discuss how the convention was unusually quiet in terms of breaking news, how the convention has changed over the past decade, how studios are approaching Comic-Con these days, the new trailers for Glass, Shazam, Aquaman, and more.

