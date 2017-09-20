The Collider Podcast: Episode 107 – TIFF 2017

0

This week on The Collider Podcast, we’ve got a bonus episode of the pod discussing the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. We talk about where the Oscar race stands post-fest, the biggest disappointments, the best surprises, the highs and lows, the films we loved the most, and more.

