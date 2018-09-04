The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 159 – TIFF 2018 Preview

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re looking ahead to the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. We discuss why TIFF matters, why it’s a launching pad for Oscar hopefuls, what it’s like being at the festival, what we’re looking forward to seeing at this year’s fest, and much more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

