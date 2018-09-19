The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 161 – TIFF 2018 Recap

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about the the films we saw at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. We discuss our favorites of the fest, including A Star Is Born, Widows, The Sisters Brothers, and more. We also talk about the films that surprised us, disappointed us, and how the Oscar race is now shaping up. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

