The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 164 – ‘Venom’ and ‘A Star Is Born’

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about Venom and A Star Is Born. For Venom, we discuss how Tom Hardy‘s performance saves the movie, why it’s so generic, if it should have been rated R, and more. We then move on to A Star Is Born, what we got from our second viewings of the movie, the greatness of Sam Elliott‘s performance, the amazing technical craft, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider.com Podcast below; click here for the previous episode (“2018 Fall Movie Preview”); and click here to find us on iTunes.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider.com Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.