The Collider Podcast: Episode 97 – ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ and ‘The Big Sick’

This week on The Collider Podcast, we lead off by talking about The Big Sick, its Oscar chances, why it’s such an effective romantic comedy, and more. Then we move on to a non-spoiler discussion of War for the Planet of the Apes before moving into a more spoiler-filled conversation (don’t worry; we provide ample warning before getting into the spoilers). We finish up with our recommendations.

Adam’s Recommendation: De Palma

Matt’s Recommendation: Meet the Patels