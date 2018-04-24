The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 138 – The Films of Wes Anderson

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re going through the filmography of director Wes Anderson. We go through each of his films chronologically–Bottle Rocket, Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Isle of Dogs–and say where they rank on our personal lists of his films and why. We then finish up with a new, John Grisham-themed installment of Recently Watched.

