The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 138 – The Films of Wes Anderson

April 24, 2018

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re going through the filmography of director Wes Anderson. We go through each of his films chronologically–Bottle Rocket, Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Isle of Dogs–and say where they rank on our personal lists of his films and why. We then finish up with a new, John Grisham-themed installment of Recently Watched.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider Podcast below; click here for the previous episode (“Dwayne Johnson and What Makes a Movie Star”); and click here to find us on iTunes.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.

