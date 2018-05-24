The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 143 – ‘Westworld’ Season 2 So Far

0

This week on a bonus episode of The Collider.com Podcast, joined by TV editor Allison Keene to talk about Westworld Season 2. We discuss how we felt about the show after Season 1 ended, the arc of the new season, how it picked up in the fourth and fifth episodes, why those episodes are stronger, why we’re all-in on Maeve’s storyline, why we couldn’t care less about Dolores, #JusticeForTeddy, and more. We finish up with a new installment of Recently Watched.

