The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 149 – ‘Westworld’ Season 2

This week on a bonus episode of The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about Westworld Season 2. We talk about why this season struggled, how it could have been better, how it compared to Season 1, the best and worst episodes, where it could go in Season 3, what it means for HBO’s fortunes, and much more.

