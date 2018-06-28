Facebook Messenger

The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 149 – ‘Westworld’ Season 2

This week on a bonus episode of The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about Westworld Season 2. We talk about why this season struggled, how it could have been better, how it compared to Season 1, the best and worst episodes, where it could go in Season 3, what it means for HBO’s fortunes, and much more.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider Podcast below; click here for the previous episode (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom“); and click here to find us on iTunes.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider.com Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.

