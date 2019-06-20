‘Point Blank’ Trailer: Netflix Has Anthony Mackie and Frank Grillo Taking on Dirty Cops

0

Netflix has released the Point Blank trailer. Not to be confused with the excellent 1967 Lee Marvin movie, this Point Blank has Anthony Mackie playing an ER nurse whose pregnant wife is kidnapped by dirty cops. In order to save her, he has to free a career criminal (Frank Grillo) from the hospital and team up with him to take down the bad guys.

This isn’t Netflix’s first attempt at an action movie with name actors, and really, it’s more grist for the content mill. They’re hoping that rather than going out and seeing something like Stuber, you’ll stay home and see this mismatched buddy action film. And maybe you will. There’s nothing wrong with Mackie or Grillo as actors, but that being said, this looks pretty generic. And hey, sometimes a generic action movie is what you’re in the mood for, and I doubt Point Blank will make any serious demands on its audience. But watching this trailer, there’s no urgency to see this movie the day or weekend it comes out. It feels more like something that’s destined to sit in your list until you’re feeling bored on a weekend afternoon and looking to kill some time. And as far as Netflix is concerned, that’s totally fine as long as you’re watching something on their service.

Check out the Point Blank trailer below. The film hits Netflix on July 12th.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for Point Blank: