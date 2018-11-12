First ‘POKÉMON Detective Pikachu’ Trailer Reveals the Adorable Live-Action Film

0

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for POKÉMON Detective Pikachu, and it looks adorable. Directed by Rob Letterman (Goosebumps), this marks the first-ever live-action Pokémon movie and stars Ryan Reynolds as Pikachu. The story kicks into gear when an ace detective named Harry Goodman goes missing, prompting his son Tim (Justice Smith) to try and find out what happened. He’s assisted in his investigation by Harry’s former Pokémon partner Detective Pikachu, and together they piece together clues through the streets of Ryme City.

This movie looks kind of insane and I love it. Letterman did a terrific job toeing the line between family friendly and genuinely fun and compelling with the Goosebumps movie, and he appears to be striking a similar tone with Detective Pikachu. Also, this movie is going to make all the money.

Check out the POKÉMON Detective Pikachu trailer below. The film also stars Kathryn Newton and Ken Watanabe. POKÉMON Detective Pikachu opens in theaters on May 10, 2019.

Here’s the official synopsis for POKÉMON Detective Pikachu: