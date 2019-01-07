‘Polar’ Trailer: Mads Mikkelsen Is a Ruthless Assassin Who Just Wants Peace and Quiet

0

Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming movie Polar, based on the graphic novel “Polar: Came from the Cold” by Victor Santos. It stars Mads Mikkelsen as the world’s top assassin, who has retired now and just wants some peace and quiet. That is not to be, however, as his former employer marks him as a liability, and sends a host of hungry young assassins to take him out and collect the money they’ve placed on his head. As you can imagine, it is not as easy as they think.

Polar is not to be confused with Mikkelsen’s movie Arctic, also being released in 2019, which is a tale of survival following a plane crash (you can watch the trailer for it here). He is fighting to survive in both, but in Polar, he is the danger.

The film is being directed by Jonas Åkerlund, and is written by Jayson Rothwell. Polar debuts Friday, January 25th on Netflix, and also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Katheryn Winnick, Matt Lucas, Ruby O. Fee, Fei Ren, Anthony Grant, Josh Cruddas, Robert Maillet, Julian Richings, Johnny Knoxville and Richard Dreyfuss. Check out the trailer below:

