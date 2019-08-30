‘Ben 10’ Creators Man of Action Bring ‘Power Players’ to Cartoon Network

0

Power Players is an innovative new superhero CGI/live action hybrid series set to debut on Cartoon Network on Saturday, September 21st at 12.30pm, but the first six episodes are available today across all Cartoon Network platforms, including CN App and On Demand.

Power Players are a team of secret toy heroes led by Axel, a kid who discovers the Power Bandz which can transform him into the living, toy-sized action figure, Action Axel. Together with his team of toys brought to life, the Power Players fight the destructive fun of villainous robot Madcap and his pack of toys gone bad.

Based on an original idea by ZAG Entertainment founder/CEO Jeremy Zag, Man of Action Entertainment, creators of the Ben 10 franchise for Cartoon Network, developed the series. Man of Action Entertainment’s Joe Casey, Joe Kelly, Duncan Rouleau, and Steven T. Seagle serve as Executive Producers along with Cedric Pilot, Carine Karsenti and Kevin Marciano. Zag and Aton Soumache are producers; Story Editors are Michael Delachenal, Marcus Rinehart, AJ Marchisello, and Man of Action. The shows directors are Tarik Hamdine and Yohan Parents.

“When we saw the incredible vision that Jeremy and Tarik had for Power Players, there was no way MAN OF ACTION was going to say anything other than ‘yes’ to coming aboard to shape the world, the characters, and the story,” said Man of Action. “It’s a really fun show with a great cast and an eye-popping standard that you usually only see in feature animation.”

Man of Action Entertainment created the characters and team featured in Big Hero 6, Disney/Marvel’s Academy Award-winning feature, in addition to creating, writing, executive producing Ben 10 and its current iteration, now in Season 4 on Cartoon Network. They developed, executive produced, and wrote episodes of Mega Man: Fully Charged for Dentsu and DHX. Man of Action Entertainment and ZAG Entertainment previously collaborated on the MOA original Zak Storm: Super Pirate for Netflix, and both series are part of the ZAG Heroez brand which also includes Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir.