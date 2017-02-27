‘Power Rangers’ Gets New Super-Powered, Super Self-Aware TV Spots

0

The Power Rangers were essentially superheroes before superheroes became a dominant force in film and television. Except Power Rangers takes it a step further by adding dinosaurs, aliens, and robots into the equation. Basically, there’s a whole lot of opportunity for awesomeness in the franchise — even without the benefit of nostalgic appeal — and fortunately the folks behind the new Power Rangers movie seem to get that. I just hope they don’t get caught up in being too clever about it.

Lionsgate has released two new TV Spots for the upcoming film adaptation from Project Almanac helmer Dean Israelite, and each one showcases a somewhat different tonal approach to the material. The first one, titled “Power”, I’m super into. It showcases all the super-powered action, villainy and that “Holy Shit, I’m a teenage superhero” sense of wonder. However, the second one, titled “Go Go”, is a bit more of focused on the meta humor that could give this whole thing a buzzkilling too-cool-for-school vibe. That said, we’ve seen pretty much all of this in the last trailer already, so it’s really a matter of how these things are cut together. The casting of Bryan Cranston as Zordon, Elizabeth Banks as Rita Repulsa, and Bill Hader as Alpha 5 are all pretty inspired choices, so I’m optimistically intrigued to see what comes out of this reboot.

Starring Naomi Scott, Becky G., Ludi Lin, RJ Cyler, and Dacre Montgomery.the John Gatins-scripted Power Rangers opens in theaters on March 24, 2017.

Watch the new TV Spots below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Power Rangers: