Movie Talk: ‘Power Rangers’ Image Reveals Bryan Cranston as Zordon

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (January 5th, 2017) John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, Kristian Harloff, Jon Schnepp, Wendy Lee, Natasha Martinez discuss:
- Bryan Cranston as Zordon image released
- Rob Liefeld’s Extreme Universe comic book series coming to big screen as shared universe
- Sylvester Stallone to star/direct with Adam Driver in war veteran drama Tough as They Come
- Opening this week
- Slenderman movie hires The Losers director Sylvain White
- Rachel McAdams and Jason Bateman to star in New Line comedy Game Night
- First poster for Rings finally confirms release date
- Oscar Hopefuls
- WGA nominates Deadpool for Best Adapted Screenplay