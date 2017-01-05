More Collider
Movie Talk: ‘Power Rangers’ Image Reveals Bryan Cranston as Zordon

by      3 hours ago

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (January 5th, 2017) John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, Kristian Harloff, Jon Schnepp, Wendy Lee, Natasha Martinez discuss:
  • Bryan Cranston as Zordon image released
  • Rob Liefeld’s Extreme Universe comic book series coming to big screen as shared universe
  • Sylvester Stallone to star/direct with Adam Driver in war veteran drama Tough as They Come
  • Opening this week
  • Rachel McAdams and Jason Bateman to star in New Line comedy Game Night
  • First poster for Rings finally confirms release date
  • Oscar Hopefuls
  • WGA nominates Deadpool for Best Adapted Screenplay
