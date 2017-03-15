New ‘Power Rangers’ Clip Shows Zack Crashing a Many-Legged Zord

0

Contrary to the way the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV show portrayed it, teens can’t just gain access to superpowers and giant robotic battle machines and instantly know how to use both of them. That’s one thing that Dean Israelite‘s Power Rangers movie seems to keep in mind. We’ve already seen the title teens struggling to rein in their new, incredible abilities, and a new clip now shows just how difficult it is to earn that Zord-driving license.

Taking the plunge this time is Zack (Ludi Lin), the Black Ranger, who famously started out by piloting the mighty Mastodon Zord. This clip is more humorous than heroic and it shows that the Rangers have a lot to learn; it also shows just how different the Zord designs are in this movie version. Also on display in this clip is Bill Hader‘s Alpha 5, who delivers a signature line in a very different way.

Also starring Naomi Scott, Becky G., RJ Cyler, and Dacre Montgomery, with Bryan Cranston and Elizabeth Banks, the John Gatins-scripted Power Rangers opens in theaters on March 24th.

Check out the clip below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Power Rangers:

SABAN’S POWER RANGERS follows five ordinary teens who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove — and the world — is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so, they will have to overcome their real-life issues and before it’s too late, band together as the Power Rangers.

For more on Power Rangers, be sure to take a look at some of our recent write-ups: