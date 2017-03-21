‘Power Rangers’ Stars Dacre Montgomery, Ludi Lin and Naomi Scott on How They Were Cast

-
Saban Entertainment and Lionsgate will debut their big-screen update of Power Rangers on March 24th. In anticipation of the release, I recently sat down with Dacre Montgomery, Ludi Lin and Naomi Scott for an exclusive video interview. They talked about their memorable moments from filming, what it was like collaborating with director Dean Israelite, how they landed their roles, and more.
For those unfamiliar with Power Rangers, the movie focuses on a group of disparate teenagers in the fictional town of Angel Grove who must work together to harness incredible powers in order to defend their town from alien threats. The film stars Ludi Lin as Black Ranger/Zack, Naomi Scott as Pink Ranger/Kimberly, RJ Cyler as Blue Ranger/Billy, Becky G as Yellow Ranger/Trini, Dacre Montgomery as Red Ranger/Jason, Elizabeth Banks as Rita Repulsa, and Bill Hader as Alpha 5.
Check out what Dacre Montgomery, Ludi Lin and Naomi Scott had to say in the player above and below is the Power Rangers official synopsis.
Here’s the official synopsis for Power Rangers:
SABAN’S POWER RANGERS follows five ordinary teens who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove — and the world — is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so, they will have to overcome their real-life issues and before it’s too late, band together as the Power Rangers.