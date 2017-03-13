‘Power Rangers’ Director Dean Israelite on Updating the Series, Casting Bryan Cranston, and the Post-Credits Scene

0

Saban Entertainment and Lionsgate will debut their big-screen update of Power Rangers on March 24th. In anticipation of the release, I recently sat down with director Dean Israelite for an extended video interview. The filmmaker talked about how he landed the job, designing the costumes and creatures, whose idea it was to cast Bryan Cranston as Zordon, the impact of the test screenings on the finished product, how his first cut was over three hours, how many deleted scenes might be on the Blu-ray, why the Mastodon has 8 legs, how the post-credits scene came together, and much more.

For those unfamiliar with Power Rangers, the movie focuses on a group of disparate teenagers in the fictional town of Angel Grove who must work together to harness incredible powers in order to defend their town from alien threats. The film stars Ludi Lin as Black Ranger/Zack, Naomi Scott as Pink Ranger/Kimberly, RJ Cyler as Blue Ranger/Billy, Becky G as Yellow Ranger/Trini, Dacre Montgomery as Red Ranger/Jason, Elizabeth Banks as Rita Repulsa, and Bill Hader as Alpha 5.

Check out what Dean Israelite had to say in the player above and below is a list of everything we talked about followed by the Power Rangers official synopsis.

Dean Israelite:

How he has to appeal to the original fan base but also create a movie that will hook new fans.

How did he find out they were going to make a Power Rangers movie?

How did he get a chance to pitch on it and what was his presentation?

Does the final film reflect what he originally pitched?

How did they decide on what the suits and costumes would look like?

Whose idea was it to cast Bryan Cranston and what was his reaction when he said yes?

Talks about the designs of Zordon.

How long was his first cut versus the finished film? Reveals the editor’s assembly which includes literally everything they shot was 3 and a half hour. His first director’s cut was 2 and a half hours.

How long was the version he showed to friends and family and test screening audiences? Says it was 2 hours.

What was the condition of the film in the first test screening?

What did they learn in the first screening that impacted the finished film?

Will the Blu-ray have a lot of deleted scenes? Hopes it will have up to 15 scenes.

Power Rangers has an after the credits scene. Were they always going to have an after the credits scene and how did they decide where to put it?

Easter eggs talk. What should people be looking for in the film?

Why does the Mastodon have 8 legs?

Talks about the design of the zords.

Does he want to take ownership of Power Rangers movies the way Michael Bay runs Transformers movies? Will he do a sequel?

