Watch the Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con Panels in Full: Power Rangers, Rob Liefeld and More

0

Now that we’ve shared a few short clips from the Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con panels with Sean Astin, Daniel Logan and Matthew Wood, it’s time for the full conversations! Collider was proud to be in Las Vegas last weekend acting as the official media partner for Amazing! Comic Con. Collider Heroes host Coy Jandreau and I were both beyond thrilled to assume moderating duties for some of the event’s biggest main stage panels.

Not only did Collider host the “Amazing Spotlight” panel for Astin and the “Star Wars Adventures” conversation with Logan and Wood, but we were also on hand to spearhead “Morphin’ Time” with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers stars Jason David Frank and Amy Jo Johnson, the “Architects of Pop Culture” panel with Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld and a very special “Farewell to a Legend” panel with the one and only George Perez. You can watch those full panels as well as the ones with Shazam! stars Asher Angel and Jovan Armand, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman and one with the full Infinity Gauntlet crew – Perez, Jim Starlin, Ron Lim and Joe Rubinstein – using the video embeds below.

Amazing! Comic Con hosts two conventions each year. The Las Vegas event is due to return to Sin City’s Las Vegas Convention Center on June 26, 27 and 28th in 2020. If you’d rather not wait a full year for that, Amazing! Comic Con Aloha is officially scheduled for February 21, 22 and 23 in 2020 at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu. At each event, the programmers put together an all star line-up of pop culture icons responsible for seminal comic runs, actors who have made an indelible impression on movie and TV fans, creatives who are currently shaping the future of entertainment, and so much more. If you’re looking for in-depth conversations with some of your favorite creators, opportunities to meet them in the flesh, and a place to browse booths with tons of comics for sale as well as original artwork, be sure to check out the official Amazing! Comic Con website right here.

Enjoy the full Amazing! Las Vegas Comic Con panels below: