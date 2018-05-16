‘Power Rangers: Legacy Wars’ Mobile Game Introduces Playable ‘Street Fighter’ Characters

0

Two powerhouses of geek culture are set to collide as nWay, Saban Brands, Lionsgate and Capcom Co., Ltd. join forces with a Power Rangers and Street Fighter crossover that will rock the competitive mobile gaming space. In the Power Rangers: Legacy Wars mobile game, players will be able to add iconic fighters such as Ryu and Chun-Li to their existing lineups of fan favorite Rangers and villains from Saban Brands’ Power Rangers franchise, now celebrating its 25th anniversary. Power Rangers: Legacy Wars is available to download now in the App Store and on Google Play.

nWay ensured Street Fighter’s introduction to the Power Rangers: Legacy Wars roster stays true to the series’ look and feel by incorporating the actual models, animations, combos and abilities from Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition. Capcom Japan directly oversaw this effort by providing key insight into adding faithful versions of the following characters and move-sets into the game, which we’ll reveal after you take a look at this epic trailer:

Available May 16th:

Ryu – Shoryuken, Hadoken and Tatsumaki Senpukyaku

Chun-Li – Spinning Bird Kick, Kikoken and Hyakuretsukyaku

Guile – Sonic Boom, Flash Kick and Sonic Cross

Akuma – Gou-Hadoken, Zanku Hadoken and Tatsumaki Senpukyaku

Cammy is being added to Power Rangers: Legacy Wars on June 1st along with longtime series villain M. Bison on June 15th. Both characters’ move-sets will be announced later. Each of the new characters can be used for free while playing the limited time challenges. Players can also immediately and permanently unlock each Street Fighter character via in-app purchase starting at $4.99 USD, or by opening in-game Morph Boxes and collecting character shards.

Taehoon Kim, CEO of nWay, had this to say about the announcement:

“This incredible Street Fighter and Power Rangers crossover shows how the competitive mobile gaming scene is thriving and attracting massive confidence from legendary video game companies and their passionate fanbases. Seeing Street Fighter characters duking it out with Power Rangers is truly new and magical. It’s never been done before and now we are making it happen in Power Rangers: Legacy Wars, proving the rising trend of competitive mobile gaming in the West.”

Yoshinori Ono, executive producer at Capcom, followed up, saying: