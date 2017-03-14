Complete ‘Power Rangers’ Marathon of All 831 Episodes Streaming on Twitch

0

Whether you remember Mighty Morphin Power Rangers fondly, have been a lifelong fan, or have never seen an episode (what have you been doing for the past 23 years?), an upcoming marathon of the franchise’s many episodes will give you the opportunity to watch all the morphin’ from the very beginning! As a tie-in with the upcoming feature film Power Rangers, opening in theaters on March 24th, Twitch will be airing all 23 seasons and 831 episodes starting today at 11am PDT / 2pm EDT through their newly launched Twitch Presents channel.

Now while you could simply queue up all your collected seasons of the various Power Rangers iterations from over the years, starting with Mighty Morphin and continuing on to such colorful season/series tags as Alien Rangers, Turbo, Wild Force, and Ninja Storm to name a few, the option to view over Twitch gives you many added bonuses. For one, you get to watch them with your friends and a vast community of like-minded individuals from around the world and across the spectrum of age, race, and preferred Power Ranger. Twitch is also giving viewers the opportunity to co-stream along with the episodes and add your own trivia or commentary as you go. Plus, fans will be able to grab clips from their favorite episodes to post on the Internet forever.

Here’s Twitch’s description of their marathon:

It’s morphin’ time! To celebrate the launch of /TwitchPresents we are proud to present the complete Power Rangers series starting March 14th at 11am PDT. All 23 seasons and 831 episodes. Go, go!

And here’s a special ticket offer for those of you who are all amped up to go see Power Rangers in the theater:

Hey Power Rangers fans, here’s a special movie offer just for you! From 3/14–3/31, buy 1 ticket to see POWER RANGERS and get 1 FREE when you book your tickets using the @AtomTickets app or website. Enter code TWITCHRANGERS at checkout: atm.tk/powerrangers. Limit 1 per customer. US only. See Terms: atm.tk/twitchrangersterms

In the meantime, be sure to get caught up on some of our recent Power Rangers coverage below: