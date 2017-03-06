First Clip from ‘Power Rangers’ Reveals Zordon’s Command Center

0

Now that it’s March, it’s Morphin’ Time in earnest! Dean Israelite‘s modern take on the Power Rangers mythology is just around the corner. To celebrate that fact, Lionsgate has unleashed the film’s first clip which shows how the titles teens stumble upon their destiny to unleash their untapped potential … and make some new friends (and enemies) along the way.

This first look was hinted at in the trailers, but the clip gives an uninterrupted view of the teens’ exploration of what is eventually revealed as Zordon’s command center. Their personalities are on display here, like Jason’s courage and leadership, Billy’s cautious curiosity, and Zack’s enthusiasm. You’re going to have to do some heavy lifting here and bring some enthusiasm of your own, but Power Rangers looks like a fun ride regardless.

Starring Naomi Scott, Becky G., Ludi Lin, RJ Cyler, and Dacre Montgomery, with Bryan Cranston and Elizabeth Banks, the John Gatins-scripted Power Rangers opens in theaters on March 24th.

Check out the first clip from Power Rangers below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Power Rangers:

SABAN’S POWER RANGERS follows five ordinary teens who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove — and the world — is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so, they will have to overcome their real-life issues and before it’s too late, band together as the Power Rangers.

