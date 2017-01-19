28 ‘Power Rangers’ Images Reveal Heroic Transformations and Villainous Intent

0

After Lionsgate unveiled the full-length official trailer for Power Rangers today, we had to take a closer look at everything that was put on display. This origin story / reboot focuses on a group of disparate teenagers in the fictional Angel Grove who must work together to harness incredible powers in order to defend their town from alien threats. But it also comes with a dose of nostalgia since it harkens back to the original 1993 series. We’ve got looks at the contemporary redesigns and nods to the OG series below, some of which are more encouraging than others.

The trailer came with some fantastic shots of Elizabeth Banks as Rita Repulsa, who will apparently employ a wardrobe change partway through the film. An interesting twist on her character is that she apparently conjures up “Putties” and other monstrosities without the help of the craftsman Finster; another curious change is that those monsters appear to be cobbled together with whatever’s around them, like the concrete and rebar Putties, and a take on Goldar that actually makes him out of gold … And while the Zords look pretty good, what few glimpses we get of them, the Megazord is something very different than what we’ve seen before. Check out the images below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Starring Naomi Scott, Becky G., Ludi Lin, RJ Cyler, and Dacre Montgomery, with Bryan Cranston, Power Rangers opens in theaters on March 24, 2017.

Here’s the official synopsis for Power Rangers:

SABAN’S POWER RANGERS follows five ordinary teens who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove — and the world — is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so, they will have to overcome their real-life issues and before it’s too late, band together as the Power Rangers.

