Final ‘Power Rangers’ Poster Sends the Zords into Battle

We’re just a few short weeks away from the release of the live-action Power Rangers movie and we’re just now getting a decent look at the title heroes’ massive battle monsters, a.k.a. Zords. The recently released trailer showed these mechanical monstrosities in action, but the brief glimpses didn’t give us a great look at the Dinozords. However, a new final poster released today does just that … and I’m not sure if that’s a good thing.

The Red Zord looks remarkably like the chest-bursting alien and I just cannot unsee that no matter how hard I try. And the Yellow Zord looks more like a sloth who wants a hug than a Saber-Tooth Tiger. The others are obscured or so undefined that it’s tough to say just what sort of creature they’re supposed to be, so we’ll just have to assume they’re supposed to be based on the original Zords.

Elsewhere, Max Landis‘ unproduced script for the Power Rangers movie has surfaced thanks to reddit (via CBR), though it also appeared on a Pastebin page back in November, so it just seems to be making the rounds again. After a brief glance, it appears to offer up just about every possible villain MMPR fans could ask for: Rita Repulsa, Goldar, Baboo, Squat, and even Scorpina; no Zed, unfortunately. If you’re a die-hard fan of either MMPR or Landis, it might be worth checking out.

Starring Naomi Scott, Becky G., Ludi Lin, RJ Cyler, and Dacre Montgomery, with Bryan Cranston and Elizabeth Banks, the John Gatins-scripted Power Rangers opens in theaters on March 24, 2017.

Take a look at the final poster for Power Rangers below (via CBR):

The social-media savvy among you will notice the little Snapchat icon in the lower-left corner. Here’s what Lionsgate says it unlocks:

“Snapchat users can scan the new ‘Snapcode’ to unlock a new, immersive 360-degree Power Rangers ‘Lens’ that puts them in the Red Ranger’s iconic costume and allows them to ‘morph’ their visor, with a view of the mighty Zords and their fellow rangers.”

As bonus content, here’s how you can get your hands on Landis’ Power Rangers script, if you are so inclined:

holy shit someone posted my power rangers script to reddit https://t.co/YPHRoxGVKg — Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) February 2, 2017

For more on Power Rangers, be sure to get caught up with our recent write-ups below: