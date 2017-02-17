New ‘Power Rangers’ Trailer Remembers to Have Fun with Its Zany Premise

0

In what’s likely to be the final trailer for Lionsgate’s Power Rangers movie, the title teens lighten up a bit and have some fun with the idea that they are now basically superheroes. Honestly, who wouldn’t be excited at the prospect of donning magical battle armor that grants you badass fighting and athletic skills, not to mention piloting massive robotic animals that combine to form a gigantic battle bot? This movie should be fun, and this latest trailer leans heavily in that direction.

Time will tell if Dean Isrealite‘s big-screen feature film carries that tone throughout or if it balances the silly side of things with heavier dramatic beats. For the time being, I’ll take Bill Hader‘s robotic character Alpha 5 getting in a jab and a joke at the end of this trailer as a good sign.

Starring Naomi Scott, Becky G., Ludi Lin, RJ Cyler, and Dacre Montgomery, with Bryan Cranston and Elizabeth Banks, the John Gatins-scripted Power Rangers opens in theaters on March 24, 2017.

Check out the new trailer for Power Rangers below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Power Rangers:

SABAN’S POWER RANGERS follows five ordinary teens who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove — and the world — is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so, they will have to overcome their real-life issues and before it’s too late, band together as the Power Rangers.

