‘Power Rangers’ Stars RJ Cyler and Becky G. on Memorable Moments from Filming

Saban Entertainment and Lionsgate will debut their big-screen update of Power Rangers on March 24th. In anticipation of the release, I recently sat down with RJ Cyler and Becky G. for an exclusive video interview. They talked about their memorable moments from filming, how they landed their roles, how Cyler’s growth spurt caused issues with his Power Rangers costume, and more. In addition, Cyler talked about getting to make War Machine with Brad Pitt, and Becky G revealed why she wanted to be part of the upcoming sci-fi movie Miles.

For those unfamiliar with director Dean Israelite’s Power Rangers, the movie focuses on a group of disparate teenagers in the fictional town of Angel Grove who must work together to harness incredible powers in order to defend their town from alien threats. The film stars Ludi Lin as Black Ranger/Zack, Naomi Scott as Pink Ranger/Kimberly, RJ Cyler as Blue Ranger/Billy, Becky G as Yellow Ranger/Trini, Dacre Montgomery as Red Ranger/Jason, Elizabeth Banks as Rita Repulsa, and Bill Hader as Alpha 5.

RJ Cyler and Becky G.

What did RJ do to cause his growth spurt?

How RJ’s growth spurt caused issues with his Power Rangers costume.

Memorable moments from filming.

They talk about their audition process for the film.

Did they “borrow” anything from set?

They each talk about future projects like War Machine and Miles.

