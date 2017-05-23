‘Power Rangers’ Costume Display Captures 25 Years of the Heroes’ History

0

Whether you’re a relatively new fan of Power Rangers thanks to Dean Israelite‘s recent big-screen adventure film, or whether you’ve been with them for the last 25 or so years, you’ll want to check out the title heroes’ costumes on display below. Thanks to Steve Weintraub, who’s busy snapping pictures at the ongoing Licensing Expo, we have shots of the full Red Ranger and Pink Ranger costumes from the film, along with a timeline of Power Ranger TV series designs.

I knew there were a bunch of Power Rangers series over the years, but this display really puts into perspective just how popular and long-lasting the show has been. Of course, that’s thanks in part to the original Japanese tokusatsu productions on which the Western versions are based, but it’s also thanks to Haim Saban and Shuki Levy for bringing the heroes to the rest of the world.

If you happened to miss the Power Rangers movie, but are interested in checking it out, here’s the official synopsis:

SABAN’S POWER RANGERS follows five ordinary teens who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove — and the world — is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so, they will have to overcome their real-life issues and before it’s too late, band together as the Power Rangers.

Check out the Power Rangers shots below and be sure to click for hi-res: