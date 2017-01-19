New ‘Power Rangers’ Trailer Puts the Rangers and the Zords into Action

0

Ever since the announcement that Saban Entertainment and Lionsgate would be bringing the Power Rangers to the big screen in an earnest reboot, I’ve been cautiously optimistic. The franchise, centering on five-ish super-powered teens who morph into battle suits and pilot giant animal mechs known as Zords against various alien threats, has been powering along since 1993 with 23 series and 2 feature films to date. The upcoming reboot cycles back to the beginning, paying homage to the original series and bringing it into the modern era, as revealed in a new official trailer.

For Power Rangers fans, there’s a lot to be excited about here, and a few things to be wary of. First of all, we finally get to see the title teens suit up for real in order to take on the threats of Rita Repulsa (Elizabeth Banks) and her monstrous allies. The Rangers look great (they totally nail the superhero landing), Bryan Cranston‘s Zordon design is much more pleasing than that grainy image circulating the internet might suggest, and even Bill Hader‘s weirdly designed Alpha 5 looks much better in motion than the concept art might suggest. And the Zords, my God, the Zords! Even Rita’s green redesign looks good on screen opposite the rainbow of superheroes.

On the slightly less encouraging side of things are the glimpses of enemies like the Putties–which are apparently created out of whatever material is lying around, like rubble and concrete–and Goldar, whose supersized form takes on the Megazord in the trailer’s closing moments. To be quite certain, the original designs with their rubber masks and cheap costumes were quirky and charming, but not fit for the big screen, I’m just not sold on these new versions yet. And I’d be lying if I said I didn’t miss the old Tokusatsu style of the Megazord versus the modernized digital creation, but that’s the world we’re living in. Let us know your thoughts in the comments after checking the trailer, new images, and a bunch of trailer images!

Starring Naomi Scott, Becky G., Ludi Lin, RJ Cyler, and Dacre Montgomery, Power Rangers opens in theaters on March 24, 2017.

Check out the new trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Power Rangers: