Movie Talk: Will ‘Power Rangers’ Join Forces with ‘Transformers’ and ‘G.I. Joe’?

by      June 1, 2018

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and John Rocha discuss the following:

  • Sony’s Silver and Black did not appear on Sony’s announced slate of 2019 movies yesterday. Numerous outlets are reporting that a new release date is now TBD.
  • That Hashtag Show released some character breakdowns for Hobbs and Shaw that included descriptions for a new villain and new family members for both of the lead characters.
  • Fox Searchlight and Taika Waititi announced yesterday that principal photography had begun on their anti-war satire Jojo Rabbit that stars Waititi, Scarlett Johansson and Rebel Wilson.
  • Lakeshore Entertainment released a new trailer and poster for Peppermint starring Jennifer Garner as a mother out for revenge. The film is directed by Taken helmer Pierre Morel.
  • At yesterday’s Hasbro Strategic Decisions Conference, CEO of Hasbro Inc., Brian Goldner, announced that they have a “brand blueprint” for the Power Rangers franchise that includes future movies, books, toys and games.
  • A second trailer was released for Universal Pictures’ Night School that reveals a heist aspect to the film. It stars Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Mary Lynn Rajskub and Rob Riggle.
  • Live Twitter Questions
