Movie Talk: Will ‘Power Rangers’ Join Forces with ‘Transformers’ and ‘G.I. Joe’?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and John Rocha discuss the following:
- Sony’s Silver and Black did not appear on Sony’s announced slate of 2019 movies yesterday. Numerous outlets are reporting that a new release date is now TBD.
- That Hashtag Show released some character breakdowns for Hobbs and Shaw that included descriptions for a new villain and new family members for both of the lead characters.
- Fox Searchlight and Taika Waititi announced yesterday that principal photography had begun on their anti-war satire Jojo Rabbit that stars Waititi, Scarlett Johansson and Rebel Wilson.
- Lakeshore Entertainment released a new trailer and poster for Peppermint starring Jennifer Garner as a mother out for revenge. The film is directed by Taken helmer Pierre Morel.
- At yesterday’s Hasbro Strategic Decisions Conference, CEO of Hasbro Inc., Brian Goldner, announced that they have a “brand blueprint” for the Power Rangers franchise that includes future movies, books, toys and games.
- A second trailer was released for Universal Pictures’ Night School that reveals a heist aspect to the film. It stars Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Mary Lynn Rajskub and Rob Riggle.
